Frac Equipment Operator

Company Leap29

Location Midland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $18 to $20 Per hour

Job ID 577266

Equipment OperatorAre you based in the US?Are you looking to get back to work in the oilfield?Are you an Equipment Operator who has experience in PDP and / or Frac services?Are you interested in a permanent role with an international service company where you can work with the latest technology on projects across the US?If so then please get in contact with us at Leap29. We have roles available for EO's in the following locations:• North Dakota• Texas• Oklahoma• Wyoming• ColoradoCandidates need to have 3+ years of experience as an Equipment Operator working with frac or PDP / TCP equipment.Rotations will vary slightly depending on location with rates of $18-$20 / hour + bonuses.Immediate starts are available so if you are interested please send us your CV now!