Fluid Engineer - South France - 12+ months - Nuclear Project

Spencer Ogden
Francescas
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 3:49am

About the Role:

We are looking for an Engineer, Ideally with 10 years' experience, who has done cooling water system conception, heating conception, firefighting fluid conception.
You will have to contribute to price estimation and schedule/planning regarding maintenance and operating. Including need knowledge around pumps, valves, piping equipment (technical aspect, supplier, cost, maintenance, etc).

Knowledge of Electrical interface, I&C interface, Layout interfaces as well is a significant plus.

Position is located in France, Must have ability to read in French to an acceptable level

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Floating Systems Engineer / FPSO Jobs
