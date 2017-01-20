Company
About the Role:Fluid Engineer - South France - 12+ months - Nuclear Project
We are looking for an Engineer, Ideally with 10 years' experience, who has done cooling water system conception, heating conception, firefighting fluid conception.
You will have to contribute to price estimation and schedule/planning regarding maintenance and operating. Including need knowledge around pumps, valves, piping equipment (technical aspect, supplier, cost, maintenance, etc).
Knowledge of Electrical interface, I&C interface, Layout interfaces as well is a significant plus.
Position is located in France, Must have ability to read in French to an acceptable level
