Fluid Engineer - South France - 12+ months - Nuclear Project

Fluid Engineer - South France - 12+ months - Nuclear ProjectWe are looking for an Engineer, Ideally with 10 years' experience, who has done cooling water system conception, heating conception, firefighting fluid conception.You will have to contribute to price estimation and schedule/planning regarding maintenance and operating. Including need knowledge around pumps, valves, piping equipment (technical aspect, supplier, cost, maintenance, etc).Knowledge of Electrical interface, I&C interface, Layout interfaces as well is a significant plus.Position is located in France, Must have ability to read in French to an acceptable levelClick to applyFor more information about this role please contact our London office