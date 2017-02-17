Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Flotel Campaign Coordinator, based in Aberdeen.

* Expediting preparatory works by technical specialist prior to mobilization including timely submission of regulatory approvals and external agreements* Input to, and delivery of key documents such as Bridging Document and Emergency Response Plan. Supported by document control function and technical personnel, ensure that all applicable documents are recorded in the master document register.* Expediting installation of Company equipment such as IT / telecoms packages before mobization.* Ensure that all materials and equipment are dispatched offshore in a timely manner to avoid any impact on the schedule of activities* Maintaining schedule and reporting progress, with reference to agreed Plan, assist with planning and coordination activities to make sure all workscope is carried out as per Plan and is within budget* Initial build of Company and Contractor POB profile of flotel residents and ongoing maintenance during campaign. Input of data into Asset overall POB histograms managed by CGA Onshore Planner.* With Contract Analyst support, carry out contract admin of Flotel contract including require meetings, contract admin for Facilities Management Contractor and provide feedback to Contract Representatives of Contractor performance.* Coordination of support vessels such as anchor hander vessels and supply boats plus aviation activities.* In conjunction with Cost Analyst, monitor expenditure against budget.* Preparation of close out report* Positively represent the Company at Contractor premises, sites and on vessels if appropriate, during offshore construction, as and when required* Report to the Flotel Manager anticipate and inform of any potential challenges in a pro-active manner* Develop and maintain good working relationships with site personnel through effective communication and by making regular visits to offshore installations* The incumbent shall visit the flotel prior to mobilization.* In event of logistics disruption, coordination of action as agreed with Management.

* Significant experience of within the oil industry, some preferably in a supervisory role* Experience in coordination of personnel movements and rotas from multiple organizations* Knowledge of offshore plant and equipment and maintenance system* Candidates must be in possession of a current BOSIET certificate to enable mobilisation onto the Flotel. If not in possession, candidates must gain this certificate prior to first mobilisation to the Flotel

