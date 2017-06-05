Company Orion Group

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Fire Alarm / Security Site Supervisor required in Central London

Immediate start

Rate: £250/day

Site Location: Central London

Length of project: 1-month renewable contract

Hours or work: 8-10

The scope of works: Must have CSCS card, IOSH or SSSTS qualifications.

Fire and Security experience a must

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Fire Protection Jobs

Salary £25 to £31 Per hour

