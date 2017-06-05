About the Role:
Fire Alarm / Security Site Supervisor required in Central London
Immediate start
Rate: £250/day
Site Location: Central London
Length of project: 1-month renewable contract
Hours or work: 8-10
The scope of works: Must have CSCS card, IOSH or SSSTS qualifications.
Fire and Security experience a must
