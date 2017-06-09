Field Supervisor - Frac - WY, ND, OK and TX

Company Leap29

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $50000 to $60000 Per year

Job ID 582277

Experienced Frac Supervisors are urgently required for roles in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Wyoming.If you want to secure a permanent role with a leading service company then please get in contact with us.You will need to have all of the relevant certifications, be prepared to work hard, and be willing to work on a 15/6 rotation.For North Dakota and Wyoming the client will fly you in and out of location and provide full board and lodging whilst on site.For Texas (Midland) and Oklahoma (El Reno) candidates will need to provide their own transport to and from site.Candidates will need the following profile:• 5+ years experience• At least 2 years working in a supervisor role• Previous experience in one of the locations above is ideal but not essential• Right to work in the USRemuneration package is made up of a basic salary and field bonuses. Amounts will vary depending on your experience. Please send your résumé and we will discuss salaries with you.