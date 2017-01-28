Field Services Engineers in Corpus Christi TX

Company Progressive GE

Location Corpus Christi

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked by our client to recruit 10 Field Services Engineers for their Pressure Controls department. These positions will be located in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Location: MUST BE LOCATED IN THE CORPUS CHRISTI AREA

Duration: 5 month contract

Schedule: Monday - Friday

Essential Job Functions

* Maintain a safe work environment that complies with company procedures for everyone on location

* Making sure procedures have been followed to avoid accidents, damage to the equipment, loss of test data, and harm to the environment

* Maintain good interpersonal and customer relationship

* Make sure data is collected accurately and presented professionally to the clients

* Ensure that equipment is rigged up, pressure tested, function tested, ESD and pilot system thoroughly tester prior to operation

* Comply with our quality control procedures for equipment and personal feedback

* Supervise the operators and local assistant, during all field or base operations and help develop their skills by training and mentoring them

* Organize all personnel involved in operations and ensure the correct use of equipment

* Report any HSE issues to management immediately and ensure accurate information is documented on location to support any investigation

Requirements

* Valid Driver's license

* 3+ years' experience in related field engineer role

* Excellent leadership abilities

* Effectively communicate with upper management/subordinates

* Strong communication skills

* Problem solving abilities

* Analytical and critical thinking skills

* Time management and organization

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Field Operations Jobs

Job Type Contract

