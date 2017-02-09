Company Huxley Engineering

Location Leeds,West Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

Field Service Engineer - Medical Devices - Leeds - 3 months initial - rate DOE

One of our exclusive medical device clients are looking for a field service engineer to work within the Leeds area to service the medical device machines within their hospital clients.

Any experience with working with endoscope machines would be very beneficial.

Please send me your CV immediately if interested this is an immediate start role.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

