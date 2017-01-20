Field Operations Manager - Smart Metering

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Leicestershire,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Field Enginer Jobs

Salary £40000 to £45000 Per year

Job ID 520172

Spencer Ogden are seeking Field Operations Manager who will be managing the national field team responsible for smart metering installations.Our client are a specialist within the smart metering and smart grid. Due to the 2020 smart metering roll out and continuous growth they are seeking a Field Operations Manager.You will Manage a national Metering Operations field workforce (domestic and non domestic)and provide the strategic business direction for the team managers and sub contract/agency partners to optimise the contractual and performance standards, Health and Safety performance and to deliver key business objectives.As the successful candidate you will have experience in:- Current metering policies and procedures- Managing a field based team, preferably in a busy field /customer services environment. - - Able to demonstrate that they can resolve complex man management and customer issues and has a good understanding of Health and Safety and regulatory requirements.- A successful track record in motivating, coaching and developing others to improve business performance / efficiency.- Prior experience in implementing strategic plans for their teamsKnowledge & Skills:-Competent user of Microsoft Office Applications, Word, Excel. Outlook E-mail.-Excellent organisational, communication and negotiation skills.-Excellent problem analysis and resolution skills.-Excellent analytical and process improvement skills.-Strong business awareness and initiative.-Must have a good working knowledge of current H&S legislation.-Wide general knowledge of the Meter Operations activity, key processes, reports and interfaces with internal departments in Siemens as well as strategic partners and third party/agency suppliers.-Knowledge of the Energy Services Sector/Utilities Market Place.In return you will be rewarded with a competitive salary, benefits.For more information about this role please contact our London office