Field Operations Manager - Smart Metering

About the Role:Spencer Ogden are seeking Field Operations Manager who will be managing the national field team responsible for smart metering installations.
Our client are a specialist within the smart metering and smart grid. Due to the 2020 smart metering roll out and continuous growth they are seeking a Field Operations Manager.
You will Manage a national Metering Operations field workforce (domestic and non domestic)and provide the strategic business direction for the team managers and sub contract/agency partners to optimise the contractual and performance standards, Health and Safety performance and to deliver key business objectives.
As the successful candidate you will have experience in:
- Current metering policies and procedures
- Managing a field based team, preferably in a busy field /customer services environment. - - Able to demonstrate that they can resolve complex man management and customer issues and has a good understanding of Health and Safety and regulatory requirements.
- A successful track record in motivating, coaching and developing others to improve business performance / efficiency.
- Prior experience in implementing strategic plans for their teams
Knowledge & Skills:
-Competent user of Microsoft Office Applications, Word, Excel. Outlook E-mail.
-Excellent organisational, communication and negotiation skills.
-Excellent problem analysis and resolution skills.
-Excellent analytical and process improvement skills.
-Strong business awareness and initiative.
-Must have a good working knowledge of current H&S legislation.
-Wide general knowledge of the Meter Operations activity, key processes, reports and interfaces with internal departments in Siemens as well as strategic partners and third party/agency suppliers.
-Knowledge of the Energy Services Sector/Utilities Market Place.
In return you will be rewarded with a competitive salary, benefits.
For more information about this role please contact our London office
