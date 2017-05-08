Field Engineer Civil Job

Company Energy Jobline

Location Canada

About the Role:

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Document Control

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 560342

Requisition ID: 183883THIS POSITION IS CAMP-BASED IN NORTHERN MANITOBA, CANADA. CAMP STATUS ONLY ON ROTATIONAL ASSIGNMENT.Position Duties:Currently looking for concrete, structure steel, earthworks and general construction Field Engineers.Implement all company policies and Manitoba Safe Workplace regulations for safe working procedures and environment. Ensures the Zero Accident Philosophy is incorporated into every aspect of construction operations. Actively participates in scheduled safety meetings.RoleProvide technical assistance to manual construction personnel and RFS's and ensure that the construction in their assigned scope (area) meets the contract, design and quality requirements.ResponsibilitiesRFEs are responsible to:Monitor the technical requirements of the work, including quality control/assurance. Resolve technical issues. Interface with procurement and design engineering to resolve technical issues. Quantity verification. Accept the work once it is found to meet the design and quality requirements Implement the quality program. Prepare Field Material Requisitions (FMRs) for permanent plant materials and equipment. Maintain configuration control. Generate change documents (FCDs, NCRs) and as-builts. Drawing and specification control and interpretation. Provide input to the design of temporary utilities and facilities. Support the schedules developed by Superintendents. Review and approve Inspection and Test Plans (Subcontract/CM). Support the field subcontracts manager as required (Subcontract/CM). Generate and close punchlist items.BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:Knowledge of dewatering, drill/shoot and/or rock bolting is an advantage for earthworks positionsKnowledge of mass concrete work operations, including consolidation, temperature control, and quality inspectionsKnowledge of structural steel erection methods, and quality inspection requirements, including inspection of structural alignment, bolting, and welding.Knowledge and experience with Hydro project is an advantageBS degree in Civil Engineering or Construction ManagementComputer literate in Microsoft Office word processing and spreadsheet.Strong organizational and time management skills.Thorough attention to detail, with the ability to recognize quality defects.Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.Ability to freely access all points of a construction site in wide-ranging climates and environments.Willingness to work in remote sub-arctic camp location requiredExperience working in joint venture environments preferredShaping tomorrow togetherBechtel is among the most respected engineering, project management, and construction companies in the world. We stand apart for our ability to get the job done right-no matter how big, how complex, or how remote. Bechtel operates through four global business units that specialize in infrastructure; mining and metals; nuclear, security and environmental; and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since its founding in 1898, Bechtel has worked on more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents. Today, our 53,000 colleagues team with customers, partners, and suppliers on diverse projects in nearly 40 countries.An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment withoutregard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protectedveteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.