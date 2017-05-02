Company Spencer Ogden

Our client, an EPC specializing in solar power plants, is seeking a Field Engineer to join their team immediately! This is an entry-level position with rapid opportunity for advancement. This client has a work-hard, play-hard culture where accountability is held at a high standard and hands on professionals are what they need. This client is committed to investing in your training to help you achieve success. This is a fast-paced environment so personnel with a sense of urgency are KEY! Our client offers an excellent package that goes far beyond just a base salary, and rewards those team members who are committed for the long haul! Are you up for the challenge? Read the requirements and responsibilities below to find out!Responsibilities are as follows, but not limited to:Act onsite as Field Engineer supporting construction of 10-100MW utility scale solar plantsPOC for county and state permitting with Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ)Schedule and attend AHJ, Civil and Structural permit inspectionsStudy the National Electric CodeManage RFI's from Construction Teams and Electrical subcontractorsCommunicate and implement project expectations to crew membersGenerate weekly update reportsAssist in solar PV plant commissioningThe following are required:BS Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering0-4 years of working engineering experienceProficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OutlookThis role requires 100% travel, must be open to transitioning job sites for months at a timeUpon qualification, with your permission Spencer Ogden will present your experience to our client. Once reviewed, if the client would like to speak with you a phone interview will be held. The next step would be a face to face interview and ideally an offer will be made. This client's interview process is pretty quick, so don't apply unless you're seriously up for the challenge!For more information about this role please contact our Houston office