Facilities Engineer - Bakken

Company Progressive GE

Location Williston

About the Role:

Urgently searching for two Facilities Engineers for an Upstream Oil and Gas operator in North Dakota.

This will be a 12+ month contract, rotating on a 21/21 to North Dakota.

Travel to and from ND covered. Per diem offered.

* 5+ years recent experience designing upstream, onshore oil and gas facilities

* 5+ years working directly with an upstream E&P

* Both brownfield and greenfield experience

* Engineering Degree required

* Excellent communication skills

If qualified and interested, please apply as these roles are urgent.

Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935

