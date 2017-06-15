Facilities Eng Tech

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Midland
Posted on 
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 6:22pm

About the Role:

As a Facilities Technician you will be supporting engineers with all construction, engineering and procurement needs.



* Assist in developing equipment lists from drawings
* Site visits during design and construction phase to validate drawing and spec adherence and capture drawing updates (20%)
* Track costs and schedule for construction projects and generate reports for team
* Create and maintain project binders
* Manage facility equipment data base for all oil and gas facilities in NM Division.
* Work with field operations and engineering to load initial facility equipment data into SiteView program. QA/QC initial data input.
* Work with field operations and engineering to document and manage equipment changes associated with facility modifications.
* Assist operations and engineering to create drawings

Essential skills:



* Minimum of 5 years Oil and Gas experience, lease operator experience preferred
* Strong background in operations, production, facilities or construction - field experience is essential
* Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint;
* Local candidates preferred, but not essential

Location: Midland, TX - with weekly ravel to field assets (per diem paid for days in the field)

Schedule: Monday - Friday, 40 hours per week

Contract Length: 12 months

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Operations Jobs
Sub_Category 
Field Operations Jobs
Salary 
$30 to $40 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
586867