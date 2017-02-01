Exploration Team Lead - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company Leap29

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Geosciences Jobs

Sub_Category Petrophysicist Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Job ID 523618

My Client is an international company working on an exploration project. They are currently searching a Project lead for a long term contract to be based in the Client offices.The Project Lead will be required to:15-20 years experience in exploration projectsExperience in lead exploration teamsExperience on managing drilling projectsSupporting the asset team leadProvide inputs and guidance to the exploration, appraisal and development programWrite detailed reportsProvide input to shareholder meetingsExplorationist with 15+ years will only be considered