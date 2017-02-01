Exploration Team Lead - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 2:24am

About the Role:

My Client is an international company working on an exploration project. They are currently searching a Project lead for a long term contract to be based in the Client offices.

The Project Lead will be required to:
15-20 years experience in exploration projects
Experience in lead exploration teams
Experience on managing drilling projects
Supporting the asset team lead
Provide inputs and guidance to the exploration, appraisal and development program
Write detailed reports
Provide input to shareholder meetings

Explorationist with 15+ years will only be considered
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Geosciences Jobs
Sub_Category 
Petrophysicist Jobs
Salary 
$0 to $0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
523618