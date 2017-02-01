Exploration Petrophysicist - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company
Leap29
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 1:57am
About the Role:My Client is an international company working on an exploration project and are searching a Petrophysicist to join their team.
The petrophysicist will be required to:
Be responsible for both the initial analysis of the new log data during development well operations and the final analysis of the log and core data leading to HPV calculations
Recommend logging program design and coordinate with the team for wireline validation and QC of new log data
Recommend logging programs
Recommend DFIT testing points and formation
Core log calibration
SCAL analysis
Estimate permeability
Petrophysicists with extensive exploration project ezxperience will only be considered
Job Type
Contract
Category
Geosciences Jobs
Sub_Category
Petrophysicist Jobs
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Apply
Job ID
523617