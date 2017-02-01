Exploration Petrophysicist - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company Leap29

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Geosciences Jobs

Sub_Category Petrophysicist Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523617

My Client is an international company working on an exploration project and are searching a Petrophysicist to join their team.The petrophysicist will be required to:Be responsible for both the initial analysis of the new log data during development well operations and the final analysis of the log and core data leading to HPV calculationsRecommend logging program design and coordinate with the team for wireline validation and QC of new log dataRecommend logging programsRecommend DFIT testing points and formationCore log calibrationSCAL analysisEstimate permeabilityPetrophysicists with extensive exploration project ezxperience will only be considered