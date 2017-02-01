Exploration Geologist - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company Leap29

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Geosciences Jobs

Sub_Category Petrophysicist Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523621

My Client is an international company currently involved in an exploration Project. They are currently searching a Exploration Geologist for a long term project.The Exploration Geologist will be required to:Report to the Lead GeologistOversee the drilling activities in 2017/18Recommend coring pointsManage daily geological issuesUpdate local maps and new well dataRevise well programsUpdate regional correlations and facies modelsUpdate geological modelsRecommend changes in logging systemSupervise post well analysisGeologist with 15+ years experience will only be considered