Exploration Geologist - Saudi, Saudi Arabia

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 2:57am

About the Role:

My Client is an international company currently involved in an exploration Project. They are currently searching a Exploration Geologist for a long term project.

The Exploration Geologist will be required to:
Report to the Lead Geologist
Oversee the drilling activities in 2017/18
Recommend coring points
Manage daily geological issues
Update local maps and new well data
Revise well programs
Update regional correlations and facies models
Update geological models
Recommend changes in logging system
Supervise post well analysis

Geologist with 15+ years experience will only be considered
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Geosciences Jobs
Sub_Category 
Petrophysicist Jobs
Salary 
$0 to $0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
523621