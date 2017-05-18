About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting an Expeditor for the PSA Field Development Project based in Midrand.
* Provide excellent customer service and follow through with all stakeholders requesting the expediting of materials
* Handle expediting oil and gas pipeline related project materials
* Interpret and apply requirements of expediting process in order to follow proper procedures
* Manage all forms of transportation carriers (road, rail, sea and air) from purchase point to site
* Ensure excellent attendance and work in a fast paced and demanding environment with critical deadlines and constantly changing requirements
* Handle standard database reporting using MS Software and Windows application
Skills / Qualifications
* Appropriate B (Commercial or Engineering) or B Tech Degree
* 3 / 5 years' experience in Oil and Gas related industries
* Good project procurement experience
* Proven ability to prepare for expediting strategies / techniques and lead progress meetings with suppliers
* Very good knowledge of project procurement execution (cradle to grave)
* Very good knowledge of Oil and Gas supply chain or related supply chain