Executive / Senior Executive - Administration

About the Role:Job description Job Purpose: Attend to visitors and deal with inquiries on the phone and face to face. Supply information regarding the organization to the visitors, clients and customers.
Reporting Lines
- Bachelor degree
- Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures
- Knowledge of computers and relevant software application
- Knowledge of customer service principles and practices
- Keyboard skills
- Ability to work a switchboard
- Answer telephone, screen and direct calls
- Take and relay messages
- Provide information to callers
- Greet persons entering organization
- Direct persons to correct destination
- Deal with queries from the public and customers
- Ensure knowledge of staff movements in and out of organization
- Monitor visitor access and maintain security awareness
- Provide general administrative and clerical support
- Prepare correspondence and documents
- Receive and sort mail and deliveries
- Schedule appointments
- Maintain appointment diary either manually or electronically
- Organize conference and meeting room bookings
- Co-ordinate meetings and organize catering
- Monitor and maintain office equipment
- Control inventory relevant to reception area
- Tidy and maintain the reception area