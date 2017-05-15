Executive / Senior Executive - Administration

Company Energy Jobline

Location Mumbai

About the Role:

Functionally Reports to : Country Administration Head



Operationally Reports to : Country Administration Head



Directly Supervises : NA



Key Interactions : Visitors/Employees/Visitors



Bachelor degree



Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures



Knowledge of computers and relevant software application



Knowledge of customer service principles and practices



Keyboard skills



Ability to work a switchboard



Answer telephone, screen and direct calls



Take and relay messages



Provide information to callers



Greet persons entering organization



Direct persons to correct destination



Deal with queries from the public and customers



Ensure knowledge of staff movements in and out of organization



Monitor visitor access and maintain security awareness



Provide general administrative and clerical support



Prepare correspondence and documents



Receive and sort mail and deliveries



Schedule appointments



Maintain appointment diary either manually or electronically



Organize conference and meeting room bookings



Co-ordinate meetings and organize catering



Monitor and maintain office equipment



Control inventory relevant to reception area



Tidy and maintain the reception area



Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category General Administration

Job ID 564911

