Executive / Senior Executive - Administration

Energy Jobline
Mumbai
Sunday, May 14, 2017 - 2:03am

About the Role:

Job description Job Purpose: Attend to visitors and deal with inquiries on the phone and face to face. Supply information regarding the organization to the visitors, clients and customers.
Reporting Lines
  • Functionally Reports to : Country Administration Head
  • Operationally Reports to : Country Administration Head
  • Directly Supervises : NA
  • Key Interactions : Visitors/Employees/Visitors
    • Must have
    • Bachelor degree
    • Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures
    • Knowledge of computers and relevant software application
    • Knowledge of customer service principles and practices
    • Keyboard skills
    • Ability to work a switchboard
    Main Accountabilities
    • Answer telephone, screen and direct calls
    • Take and relay messages
    • Provide information to callers
    • Greet persons entering organization
    • Direct persons to correct destination
    • Deal with queries from the public and customers
    • Ensure knowledge of staff movements in and out of organization
    • Monitor visitor access and maintain security awareness
    • Provide general administrative and clerical support
    • Prepare correspondence and documents
    • Receive and sort mail and deliveries
    • Schedule appointments
    • Maintain appointment diary either manually or electronically
    • Organize conference and meeting room bookings
    • Co-ordinate meetings and organize catering
    • Monitor and maintain office equipment
    • Control inventory relevant to reception area
    • Tidy and maintain the reception area


    Administration Jobs
    General Administration
    564911