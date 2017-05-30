EVT Cryo Cooler Test Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Stevenage,Hertfordshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Undertaking a full range of engineering activities within the electrical test team for Cryo Cooler programs, where the primary role is to configure, instrument and undertake test operations on space equipment using specialist /bespoke test equipment to meet customer quality test standards and requirements.

Responsible for Electrical Test activities on Cryo Cooler programs to include all aspects of test setup, execution and post process activities.

Working in conjunction with the Environmental Test Manager and Lead EVT Engineer:

- Review, interpretation execution of electrical test requirements.

- Provide test solutions.

- Definition of project test equipment requirements.

- To provide technical inputs to formal project reviews.

- Preparation of test plans, test procedures and test reports.

- Preparing and organising electrical and mechanical test activities.

- Performing electrical integration, manual and automated test at unit, subsystem & system level.

- Ensure standard electrical AIT processes are applied for bespoke project specific Cryo-cooler requirements.

- Electrical test and support during environmental test activities.

- Maintain test instrumentation, facilities and equipment including a robust planned preventative maintenance cycle.

- Liaise with internal customers about their projects.

- Provide technical input into test equipment design and procurement. Including test equipment reliability, root cause analysis of process and quality errors, and identifying improvement opportunities.

- Ensure safety standards are met and safe working practices adhered to. Ensure all procedures work instructions and processes are followed and correctly annotated on the completion of every operation.





Requirements:

Demonstrable experience working in an Electrical/Mechanical test environment.

In depth knowledge of testing of high value, high precision assemblies.

Self-motivated and able to learn quickly through on-the-job experience.

Development of Automatic Test procedures (ATP) using bespoke high level test S/W language, for execution of the test and control of the test environment.

Computer Literacy - especially in Microsoft office with advanced knowledge of Excel.

Competent in the use of various types of test equipment used for electrical and mechanical measurements.

Competence and awareness of pressurised systems and pressure vessels.

Understanding of technical documents (drawings, procedures, technical notes) and general engineering practices utilised in the Aerospace industry.

Writing and updating technical documentation specifically test procedures.

Development of Automatic Test procedures (ATP) using bespoke high level test S/W language, for execution of the test and control of the test environment.



The candidate must be prepared to be flexible in working hours, the test lab covers 24hours a day so ability to cover varying shifts is required. And occasional Overseas travel



The Company:

makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. Its people around the globe are united by a passion for aviation, as well as their desire to create better, more efficient ways for airlines and passengers to fly.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now