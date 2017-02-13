Estimator (social housing)

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

Project Estimator - Contract - Construction

On behalf of one of my clients, I am currently looking for an estimator to work in Newcastle for a main contractor working on social housing estimates on a permenant basis.

The candidate should have the following skills/experience:

* Experience working on take offs.* Previous use of conquest.* Previous exprerience of estimating social housing projects in the North East.* Experience in tendor planning.* It would be beneficial to have estimated projects between the value of 1-25 million.

Client are offering:

* Permenant position.* Salary DOE.* Start ASAP.

If you would be interested in this position please respond to this email with your CV or call me in the office on 0141 212 8600, look forward to hearing from you.

