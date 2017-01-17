Company NES Global Talent

Location Kingston upon Thames,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Estimating Engineer Jobs

Salary £1500 to £2500 Per week

Job ID 519790

A leading EPCI contractor requires an estimator on either a permanent or contract basis.The role of the successful candidate will be to Provide the Proposal Manager with the best costestimates in order to optimise the bid definition? Assist the Proposal Manager in the bid cost structure definition? Analyse the tender documents and study scope of work, project schedule, potential major resources and construction equipment to be utilised? Develop the bid cost estimate of project activities and services, including staff, manpower, construction equipment/consumables, assets, plant materials and subcontracts? Identify the critical materials to be estimated on vendor quotations basis? Assist the Proposal Manager in the selection of the reference vendor quotation to be included in the bid cost estimate? Ensure the assessment of cost / schedule of all project activities (including management / engineering / procurement services)? Prepare the bid price sheet and the preliminary project cash flow for internal use? Prepare the bid price breakdown and any price/cost details (if required) for Client use? Prepare the Initial Project Budgeting case of contract award? Capability to analyse engineering documents (e.g. Instruction to Tender and subcontractor documents, etc.) identifying improvement areas in terms of cost/time optimisation? Understanding of labour cost components and how labour rates are built up (both internal and external personnel) inclusive of social burden and tax elements? Capability to draw up different cost solutions and modify basic schemes critically on the basis of external input or elements arising out new contexts? Capability to link project schedule to cash flow components and estimate relevant financialburden/revenues? Capability to consolidate data coming from different internal and external bidding actors,verifying consistency and potential gaps among inputsMicrosoft WordMicrosoft Excel – Intermediate LevelDegree qualified in an engineering disciplineKey Words:EstimatorProposalTenderOil & GasEPCISubsea