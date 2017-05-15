About the Role:Job description ERP Application Data & Administration Centre Operator & Analyst
Job Description:
- To be be able to work in Global culture environment for multi entities
- To act proactively
- To provide support within specified timeline
- - Appropriately qualify and filter user request.
- - Strictly adheres to defined organizational guidelines while execution of user request.
- - Resolve User Access requests / tickets.
- - Create / Update Master Data in ERP and Master data management system.
- - Creation of Project/Proposal in MDM / IFS ERP.
- - Creation of 3rd Parties (Supplier/Customer) in MDM / IFS ERP.
- - Regular interaction with Business for updating master data.
- - Documentation of Requests received and its treatment.
- - Prepare periodical reports / Dasboard on Master Data/UserAccess.
- - Communicate with Users via mail/phone all along the request / incident resolution process.
- - Check & analyse consistency of ERP Data, propose corrective actions.
- Ability to function effectively and productively, meeting time and quality targets across tasks within his/her scope using available tools methodologies.
- - A consistent, systematic, disciplined, and analytical approach to problem solving.
- - Ability to rapidly absorb new technical information as required.
- - Ability to maintain high level of accuracy in preparing and entering information.
- - Confidentiality concerning master data.
- - Strong Data management skill.
Bachelor's degree with up to 8-9 years of ERP / IT experience or equivalent acquired through professional experience.