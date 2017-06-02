Equipment Operator - Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming

Company Leap29

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Heavy Equipment Operator Jobs

Salary $18 to $20 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 577267

Equipment Operator - Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Colorado, WyomingA large oilfield services company is currently on a recruitment drive for experienced equipment operators. They have roles across the USA available, dependent on your location and experience you will be shortlisted for a particular field.As well as excellent training, competitive salaries and permanent contracts our client also offer realistic progression opportunities so if you work hard there is a good chance you will be promoted to a Supervisor role in the near future.The experience they need for these roles is:• 2+ years as an EO• Holder of a Class A CDL license• Experience in 1 or more of the following:1. Blending2. Hydration3. Pumping4. LinesIf you are interested in the positions please send your CV to Rob at Leap29