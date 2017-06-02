Company Progressive GE

Location Minot Air Force Base

About the Role:

Equipment Operator - Minot ND

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Equipment Operator to work on contract to direct hire positions in Minot. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Equipment Operator we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Equipment Operator, you will be working on rotation in Minot and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 12+ hours and the rate will vary from $15-$16 per hour dependant on experience.

Position requirements:

* Equipment operator experience preferred

* Oilfield experience preferred

* CDL beneficial but not necessary



If you're looking for an opportunity as a Equipment Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $15 to $16 Per hour

