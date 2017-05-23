Equipment Operator

Company Progressive GE

Location El Reno

About the Role:

Are you looking for a job opportunity that offers excellent growth opportunities and the potential to earn BIG BUCKS ?

A leading Oil & Gas service supplier are looking for Cement Operators to work in rotational positions from El Reno, OK.

These positions will be working a 7/3 rotation and my client is looking for local candidates!

* $15-$17 per hour, per diem $15 per day, 80+ hours a week, 7x2, 7x2, then 7x3* No Housing provided* Must have Class A CD

If you're hungry for success, not afraid of hard work and looking for a role that gives you the opportunity to earn thousands of dollars, then we want to hear from you.

This is the perfect opportunity for Operators who want to take their career to the next level & who'd like to break into the Oil & Gas industry.

If you're interested, and would be free to attend a Recruiting Fair in Oklahoma City, OK on May 26th , what are you waiting for? Get in touch!

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Cementing Jobs

Salary $15 to $17 Per hour

