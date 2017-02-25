EOI - Electrical Engineer

About the Role:
- Oil & Gas brownfields projects
- Contract role with immediate start and prospects into 2017
- Level I & Level II Engineers required (4 – 7 years)
WorleyParsons’ track record in the Hydrocarbons sector in Western Australia is truly market leading. We currently have opportunities in our Perth office for Electrical Engineers to join our high-performing team. Reporting to the Portfolio Lead Engineer you will work on a designated portfolio of brownfield onshore hydrocarbon projects through FEED and Detailed Design.
Your accountabilities will include:
Working in a multi-disciplinary engineering and design team, scope requirements to help build estimates and project execution plans;
- Develop and deliver fit-for-purpose engineering solutions adhering to AS/NZS Standards and WorleyParsons’ EMS and SEAL processes;
- Technical vendor equipment evaluation and selection;
- Completion of data sheets;
- Ensure all internal data and document management processes including checking are strictly adhered to;
Qualifications:
To be considered for this position you must be Degree qualified preferably with or working towards Chartered status and have experience in similar, brownfield hydrocarbons EPC or EPCM environment. Specifically we will be looking for the following skills, experience and attributes:
- Demonstrated experience upstream Oil & Gas electrical engineering experience, including experience in multi-disciplinary projects and teams;
- Preparation of engineering and design deliverables;
- Understanding and knowledge of specification of equipment and electrical;
- Capable in designing to Australian Standards, including AS/NZS 3000;
- Capable of Hazardous Area Equipment Selection and Design to AS/NZS 60079 with appropriate competencies to AS/NZS 4761;
- Understanding of load flow and short circuit studies;
- Understanding of protection concepts and capable of conducting protection coordination studies;
- Good understanding and knowledge of design QA process;
- Ability to interpret and apply HSE requirements to overall design
- Preferably with appropriate Site construction and/or commissioning experience.
- LNG experience desirable
WorleyParsons will offer you a competitive remuneration, a friendly, professional and dynamic working environment with the opportunity to develop your networks and career prospects internationally.
You must have current unrestricted working rights for the location(s) of roles you are applying for, to be eligible for consideration.
To apply now for this role please complete the online application process through the WorleyParsons website http://www.worleyparsons.com/ .
Agencies please note: this position is not open for submissions by vendors.