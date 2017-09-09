Environmental Specialist III - Water

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

My Client, a leading Oil and Gas Company, based in West Virginia is looking for a Field Environmental Specialist III to join their team on a permanent basis.

This is a great time to join this this company as they have maintained a great market position throughout the downturn, offering employees stability and consistent work. This client also offers great benefits, training and career growth for their employees.

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Sciences or equivalent area of study,* 5+ years Regulatory and/or EHS experience. Additional experience may substitutes for degree,* Advanced study and/or professional license/certification can be applied toward relevant experience,* In-depth knowledge of EHS regulations (Federal, State, Local) and permitting,* Direct experience with NPDES permitting and compliance preferred,* Working knowledge of NORM/TENORM regulations and Solid Waste Facilities preferred.* Working knowledge of HSSE requirements* Solid background in waste and water. Oil and Gas operations experience is preferred but not imperative as extensive water treatment and landfill experience is preferred. Familiarity with radioactivity is a plus

Responsibilities:

* Facilitate, implement and track required HSSE training, inspection, and monitoring requirements per applicable permit conditions at the landfill and maintain appropriate records.* Perform spot checks along with periodic full regulatory audits of third-party water treatment facility operator records, files, reports, inspections, trainings, etc. required by various operating and environmental permits, registrations and licenses.* Oversee inspections related to ASTs (e.g. SPCC & WVDEP AST Act), CAA, CWA, DOT/HazMat and NORM/TENORM compliance.* Support Corporate Water & Waste Division in working to modify or renew any licenses, permits and operating approvals for treatment and landfill facilities.* Prepare agency correspondence letters, reports and notifications as necessary.* Coordinate federal, state or local/municipal agency inspections at facilities.* Assist in the tracking, modification and strategic implementation of environmental plans and procedures.* Analyze and advise both internal and external customers of any changes to processes, chemicals or equipment at facilities that may have regulatory impacts.

