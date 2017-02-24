Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Engineering Systems Specialist to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £144000 to £156000 Per year

Job ID 525605

* Execute Engineering Systems Discipline engineering activities within budget and schedule and maintain technical integrity* Participate in active engineering duties to gain knowledge and experience for future career development in engineering. Assist with discipline objectives at geographical location* Preparation of design/engineering documentation. Undertake tasks on behalf of Lead Engineer or Senior Engineer as directed* Assist with engineering investigations, surveys and studies necessary to develop area of work assigned* Develop awareness of relevant engineering technology* Develop awareness of relevant Legislation, Codes, Standards and Procedures. Participate on specialist courses for technical and personal skills* Where appropriate, undergo rotational professional development in other locations, disciplines, etc and gain experience on a construction site or fabrication yard as opportunities arise* Undertake the duties of an Engineer with supervision