Engineering Manager - Product Design and Development

A world-leader in the design and manufacture of specialist systems for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and scientific industries is seeking an Engineering Manager to lead their design and development team in High Wycombe due to strong growth.

As part of a multi-billion turnover global group they trusted by millions of professionals every day for their capabilities in providing solutions for any requirement with consistent, accurate results. The successful Engineering Manager will continue to develop the Engineering team to deliver sustainable profitable growth through the provision of innovative, class-beating products.

This role will give you responsibility for the direct management of a multi-disciplined team made up of Mechanical and Electronic Engineers and external software consultants. You would coordinate the project throughout its concept and development phase to ensure it is developed and delivered to agreed timescales. You will need to be an excellent people manager who can balance both innovation and standardisation.

This position would include responsibility over conceptual product design, product development, engineering project delivery and creating technologically advanced, high quality and cost effective manufacturing solutions. The Engineering Manager will also work with operations and supply chain on cost reduction (DFM/DFA) activities and continue their journey towards standardised Bills of Material.

To be successful in applying for this role you must have:

* A track record of successfully managing individuals and teams within a product-driven environment* Strong mechanical engineering competence is preferable* A working knowledge of 3D CAD* Any experience in electrical engineering, fluidics, embedded software or electronics would be beneficial

This position would provide a salary of £45,000 - £50,000 depending upon experience and the company provides a great benefits package including contributory pension scheme, private medical insurance, life assurance, group income protection, shopping discounts, dedicated training & development programmes, childcare vouchers and 25 days holiday.

If you would be interested in this Engineering Manager opportunity and believe you have the requisite experience then please apply immediately as interviews will be taking place as early as next week. Alternatively call Seth on 0117 9388 088 to discuss further.

