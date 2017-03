Engineering Manager (Civil Engineering & Water Treatment)

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Singapore

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 528880

ENGINEERING MANAGER (WATER TREATMENT BACKGROUND & CIVIL ENGINEERING)My client is currently seeking for an ENGINEERING MANAGER, with a strong background in Civil Engineering and Water Infrastructure projects in Singapore. This position will be responsible for the Civil Engineering aspect of the project, alongside the requirements of budget, schedule, and safety standards. Responsibilities will include but not limited to:Responsibilities:*Overall effective project implementation, from the efficient use of resources until successful project completion within contractual schedule and budgeted cost*Ensuring all Civil Engineering works are carried out to meet company's quality standards and requirements. This includes advising on technical issues that may be faced during the project execution*Coordinate with client, subcontractor, and consultants on the project matter*Ensure that all HSE practices are carried out at all times*Other adhoc duties as and when required in the projectRequirement:*Proven track record in Municipal Water Treatment Projects*Degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering recognized by PE Board/BCA A Must*At least 8 years of relevant industry experience and have lead large public Water Infrastructure projects in Singapore*Proven track records in Water Plant Construction, Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment Plant projects*Excellent leadership and people management skills*Effective problem solving skills*Committed and adaptable to changing work environment and business conditions*Excellent communication and presentation skillsAdvantageous Skills:- 12+ years of relevant experience within Water Infrastructures and Municipal ProjectsInterested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321