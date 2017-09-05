Engineering Manager

Company 
Ably Resources
Location 
Malaysia,Far East
Posted on 
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 7:58am

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES is supporting the recruitment campaign of a leading Exploration & Production organisation for the opening of ENGINEERING MANAGER.

This is a permanent opportunity based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The overall purpose of the role is to manage the project's Design Consultants & EPC Contractors while supporting the Development department.

The requirements associated with this role are;

*At least a BSc in an Engineering discipline
*Previous experienced in Process/Facilities Engineering
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience
*Previous experience in a Design Consultancy environment
*Expertise in FEED, Detailed Design, etc.

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Management Jobs
Sub_Category 
Engineering Jobs
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
615881