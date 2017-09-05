About the Role:
ABLY RESOURCES is supporting the recruitment campaign of a leading Exploration & Production organisation for the opening of ENGINEERING MANAGER.
This is a permanent opportunity based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The overall purpose of the role is to manage the project's Design Consultants & EPC Contractors while supporting the Development department.
The requirements associated with this role are;
*At least a BSc in an Engineering discipline
*Previous experienced in Process/Facilities Engineering
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience
*Previous experience in a Design Consultancy environment
*Expertise in FEED, Detailed Design, etc.
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com.