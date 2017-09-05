Company Ably Resources

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES is supporting the recruitment campaign of a leading Exploration & Production organisation for the opening of ENGINEERING MANAGER.



This is a permanent opportunity based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



The overall purpose of the role is to manage the project's Design Consultants & EPC Contractors while supporting the Development department.



The requirements associated with this role are;



*At least a BSc in an Engineering discipline

*Previous experienced in Process/Facilities Engineering

*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience

*Previous experience in a Design Consultancy environment

*Expertise in FEED, Detailed Design, etc.



Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com.

