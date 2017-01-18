Company Woodland Consultancy Services

Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Document Controller Jobs

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 519865

ENGINEERING DOCUMENT CONTROLLERS - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking two Engineering Document Controllers for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: Must have a minimum 5 years of experience as an Engineering Document Controller in the Oil and Gas field. JOB REQUIREMENT Monitoring of technical documents and data during all the project life. Assuring all technical data and documentation provided by Contractors comply with Company requirements. Technical documentation archiving. Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 28 days on, 28 days off 7 days per week / 12 hours per day. Indicative Rate: €28.00 per worked hour after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification. For more information please contact Melanie Wood, Director of Requirement