Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

12 month contract opportunity. Engineering Change Specialist II is responsible for implementation, maintenance, and development of change control process to ensure the quality requirements in the engineering, manufacture and test of products/devices.



Key responsibilities/essential functions include:

* Create/maintain item masters in ERP system* Create/modify bills of materials in ERP system* Review completeness of documents* Initial issuance of system documents to all locations and personnel referenced in the documents, for making approved revisions, distributing the documents, and removal of obsolete documents* Coordinate program milestone documentation releases, tracking and overseeing engineering change notices Facilitate change review board meetings* Interface with the various teams who are responsible for creating, changing or releasing engineering documents* Responsible for managing record retention* Review and maintain accurate artwork files to support Manufacturing requirements* Adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practices, ISO and internal QMS procedures and policies* Comply with EHS regulations and policies and other tasks assigned by the manager

Qualifications:

Bachelor's Degree or associate degree in Quality or Engineering or equivalent

Minimum 6 years of experience working in QA/Engineering disciplines.

Experience:

- Word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation software is a must.

- Experience in AutoCAD, Pro/E(Creo), Solidworks is desirable.

- Experience in working on engineering modules in ERP system.

- Excellent oral and written communication skills. Analytical & problem-solving skills/root-cause analysis. Strong organizational skills with high attention to detail. Demonstrated effective interpersonal and effective teamwork skills.

Job Type: Contract - 12 months

Schedule: Monday - Friday (40 hours)

Pay rate: $32.50 per hour

$30 to $32 Per hour

