Emergency Response Consultant

Contract opportunity for an Emergency Response and Incident Command consultant based in Bridgeport, WV on a 14/14 rotation.

My client, a large oil and gas operator have assets across Appalachia and are looking for a local consultant to assist in the development and ongoing coordination of their emergency response and incident command program.

Responsibilities

* This role will typically suit somebody with a background in emergency services and safety with knowledge of oil and gas operations.* As a consultant your role will be to work with various operations (Drilling, Completions, Construction, Production, and Midstream) and coordinate efforts with external emergency response groups, document incidents and follow ups.* You will be in charge of developing geographic response plans, coordinate drills as well as put together the drill schedule.

Skills

* HSE Oil and Gas experience* Emergency services, particularly fire service experience in WV/OH/PA would give candidates a distinct advantage* ICS 100, 200 and 700 highly preferred.* Local candidates are strongly preferred as there will be no mileage or travel/accommodation provided; however, candidates willing to relocate/travel at own expense will be considered.

Schedule - 14/14 rotation

Location - Bridgeport, WV with travel to OH assets as needed.

12 month contract starting in June 2017

Day/hourly rate equivalent to $85 - 90K per year

