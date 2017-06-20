About the Role:
Embedded Software Engineer - contract - Thames Valley
My Thames Valley based client are looking for a Software engineer for a contract role. This particular client produces and develops wireless products. Some details on the role are detailed below:
* Experience of working within a structured software development environment and of writing embedded software design specifications and unit testing
* Good digital electronic systems understanding with the ability to read schematics and understand board level designs
* Ability to think both logically and creatively
* Effective communicator
* Excellent problem solving skills
* Self motivator with proven ability to take on projects, seeing products through from design to production
Technical Skills:
* Embedded Programming in C
* RF/wireless protocol design experience
* Zigbee / wifi / Bluetooth
* GSM/GPRS module level interfacing with microcontrollers knowledge
* Simple application development using Windows Forms for testing and exercising embedded products
* Source control experience
* Analogue Electronics knowledge
If this role if of interest to you please could you give Nathan a call on 0121 6325555 or apply here
