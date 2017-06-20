Embedded Software Engineer

Progressive GE
Reading,Berkshire,England
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

About the Role:

Embedded Software Engineer - contract - Thames Valley

My Thames Valley based client are looking for a Software engineer for a contract role. This particular client produces and develops wireless products. Some details on the role are detailed below:



* Experience of working within a structured software development environment and of writing embedded software design specifications and unit testing
* Good digital electronic systems understanding with the ability to read schematics and understand board level designs
* Ability to think both logically and creatively
* Effective communicator
* Excellent problem solving skills
* Self motivator with proven ability to take on projects, seeing products through from design to production

Technical Skills:




* Embedded Programming in C



* RF/wireless protocol design experience


* Zigbee / wifi / Bluetooth


* GSM/GPRS module level interfacing with microcontrollers knowledge


* Simple application development using Windows Forms for testing and exercising embedded products


* Source control experience


* Analogue Electronics knowledge

Contract
IT, Communications Jobs
Software Testing Jobs
