Embedded C Developer

G2 Recruitment
Hasselt
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 4:56am

My client is a company that work in the Automotive Sector, they looking to hire an experienced Embedded C Developer. Based in East Belgium, this client is looking for over 3 years' experience as an Embedded C Developer.

* Over 3 years' experience as an Embedded C Developer
* Experience within the Automotive Sector
* Master's Degree in relevant courses
* Ability to speak English

* Dutch or French is a plus

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Embedded C and role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

Permanent
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Developer - Software Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
