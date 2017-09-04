Company G2 Recruitment

Location Hasselt

About the Role:

Embedded C Developer

My client is a company that work in the Automotive Sector, they looking to hire an experienced Embedded C Developer. Based in East Belgium, this client is looking for over 3 years' experience as an Embedded C Developer.

Requirements:

* Over 3 years' experience as an Embedded C Developer* Experience within the Automotive Sector* Master's Degree in relevant courses* Ability to speak English

Desirably:

* Dutch or French is a plus

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Embedded C and role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

