Electro-Mechanical Engineer - 12 Months - Midlands

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location West Midlands,England

About the Role:

My multi-national client based in the Midlands are currently looking to bring on board 2 Electro-Mechanical engineers to work on current aerospace and defence projects.

It is important for the appropriate candidate to have the following experience:

* Electro-mechanical experience.* Experience within the aerospace or defence sectors.* Proficient using Solidworks.

My client would be looking to interview next Wednesday, with a start forecast for both positions on Monday 16th January if you were available.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now