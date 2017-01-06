Electro-Mechanical Engineer - 12 Months - Midlands

Vivid Resourcing
West Midlands,England
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 6:26am

About the Role:

My multi-national client based in the Midlands are currently looking to bring on board 2 Electro-Mechanical engineers to work on current aerospace and defence projects.

It is important for the appropriate candidate to have the following experience:



* Electro-mechanical experience.
* Experience within the aerospace or defence sectors.
* Proficient using Solidworks.

My client would be looking to interview next Wednesday, with a start forecast for both positions on Monday 16th January if you were available.

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs
