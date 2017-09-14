Electrical Technical Authority

Company Fircroft

The Role:

Key responsibilities include:

* Discipline owner of performance standards, maintenance strategies and Written Scheme of examination

* Discipline owner for maintenance routines (PMTs / PMRs)

* Assurance of, and, where required, approval of technical modifications to Performance

Standards, Maintenance Routines and Written Scheme of

* Discipline focal point for regulators and external agencies

* Discipline focal point for technical risk identification and advice to Operations Management

* Technical approval for Project SORs, Project PeMOCs and operational PeMOC

* Technical input to risk assessments (from HAZOPs, TRMs, ORAs, etc)

* Technical incident investigation

* Promote discipline 'best practice' through networking groups / forums

* Develop and assess relevant discipline competency framework and training requirements

* Assist with discipline recruitment at all levels

* Act as technical mentor for engineers, technicians, graduates and students

* Carry out technical elements of competency reviews for discipline engineering personnel

* Discipline owner of PUK standards and policies

* Conduct periodic reviews of SNS standards and policies to ensure compliance

* Ensure correct application of relevant SNS and industry standards, policies and practices

* Approve technical deviations from SNS standards and policies (with appropriate RA)

* Carry out technical oversight and assurance of discipline related activities as mandated by PUK assurance processes. Typically this will include:-



Safety Critical Elements include:

* Compliance - Safety Critical Equipment -Ensure compliance with all safety critical equipment and the use of the most appropriate inspection techniques

* Compliance (HSE) - Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of production operations. Ensure that the HSE & DECC are informed of operational issues as appropriate and develop good relations with them to minimise regulatory penalties

* Incident and Accident Investigation - Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage our reputation with the regulators

* Maintenance Management System

Ensure all Maintenance activities and all data to be recorded against Safety Critical Equipment within the Maintenance Management System is submitted in an accurate and timely manner

* Management of Change (PMPs) - Review PMPs for the more significant modifications. This requires good judgement to ensure asset integrity is maintained.

* Risk Management - Understand and manage the offshore operations to ensure that Perenco UK are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out.

* Safety Leader (Maintain safety culture) - Provide safety leadership to the onshore or offshore teams by making the appropriate interventions to prevent unsafe situations or unacceptable risks being taken whilst ensuring work is carried out efficiently. Need to challenge traditional thinking where appropriate



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Chartered Engineer in good standing with the Institute controlling the TA discipline or demonstrably working towards chartership.

* A higher Degree in a directly related discipline.

* A minimum of 10 years' experience in a directly comparable technical environment.

* PUK may appoint Technical Authorities based upon experience alone. This will be case dependent, but should consider the following criteria:-

* Previous experience of developing and approval of maintenance and integrity strategies.

* Previous experience of developing and managing the delivery of the applicable Performance Standards.

A proven record of technical management within the appointed discipline.

* A full understanding and a record of implementing the applicable regulation, codes and standards applicable to the full remit of PUK operations.

