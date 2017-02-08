Electrical Tech - Midland

Company Progressive GE

Location Midland

About the Role:

ELECTRICAL TECHNICIANS REQUIRED FOR INTERVIEWS THIS THURSDAY 02/09

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit over 15 Electrical Technicians in MIDLAND, Texas.

These positions will be on 6 month contract to direct hire basis.

These positions ARE ROTATIONAL POSITIONS.

The Maintenance Technician Electronics is a specialized technician who follows a specific training program and is a member of the maintenance team with the important role of maintaining the reliability of our equipment. The Maintenance Technician Electronics is responsible for doing the modifications, corrective and preventive maintenance to minimize the failures in electronic equipment in order to prevent either lost time or poor quality data by ensuring that their assigned equipment is maintained as per Maintenance Standards.

Essential Responsibilities and Duties:

Process & Equipment- Ensures all assigned equipment is continually maintained at shop with highest standards, resulting in proper functionality and minimum failures.

- Performs Quality checks and modifications strictly as per procedure and according to the defined schedule.-

Efficiently troubleshoots and repairs assigned equipment

.- Participates in Root Cause Analysis of failures.

- Records all maintenance and failure events immediately and accurately

- Drives their workflow and ensures data entry is accurate, timely and honestly.

Education Requirements:

Experience:The Electronics Technicianshould be hired with a 3 years technical degree.

The candidate must have the ability to formulate thought processes necessary for an efficient troubleshooting.

This position requires the ability to communicate with supervisors and lower seniority technician to share his knowledge.

The rotation is 15 days on and 6 days off .

You will be working an average of 80 hours a week with overtime paid at time and a half.

ALL TRAVEL AND HOUSING IS PROVIDED - YOU JUST NEED TO BE IN MIDLAND, TX THURSDAY TO INTERVIEW

No felonies in the last 7 years or mving violations in the last 3 years.

If interested please get in contact with me ASAP and send me your most up to date resume. Alternatively if you know of anyone who would be interested please pass them my details.



Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs

Salary $25 to $32 Per hour

Apply Apply Now