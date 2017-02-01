Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for an Electrical Supervisor with significant Oil and Gas or Petrochemical Construction experience to join our Santoprene project in Newport, South Wales for 11 months.

The Electrical Supervisor will represent Amec Foster Wheeler on-site to ensure the construction contractors' activities comply with all aspects of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSES) policy, site regulations, permit to work procedures and Client requirements.

* Ensure that all EC&I construction contractors' supervision and manpower are instructed in and comply with all aspects of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSES) policy, site regulations, permit to work procedures and instructions and Client requirements* Ensure that EC&I construction contractors working within the discipline adhere strictly to the latest Approved for Construction (AFC) project drawings, Specifications, ITP's, Procedures and Site Instructions* Responsible for the HSES, and quality aspects of the work within assigned areas and for ensuring construction contractors complete their work in accordance with the project schedule* Review and monitor the availability of drawings, specifications, job instructions, material deliveries and tools applicable to the particular discipline and area of work* In conjunction with the contractors' supervision, planning engineers, and the Construction Engineer, develop detailed daily and weekly work plans in accordance with the overall planning schedule* Inform the Discipline Superintendent on specific areas where the programme needs to be adjusted in accordance with site conditions and material deliveries* Responsible for monitoring the discipline and timekeeping of contractors' staff and labour in a defined work area, identifying any disciplinary action required, and informing the relevant Discipline Superintendent

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523623

* Extensive inspection and punch out experience* Extensive track record managing Electrical Construction activities within Oil & Gas or Petrochemical sector* Excellent communication and presentation skills* Considerable experience of supervising Construction staff to achieve effective construction execution