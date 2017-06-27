Electrical Maintenance Technician

Company Fircroft

To carry out maintenance to the power plant systems to ensure the continued production of electricity to meet customer requirements, achieving best business value and compliance with HSE, company and statutory requirements.



As a member of a team of multi skilled technicians (Mechanical, Electrical, Control and Instrumentation) carrying out maintenance to a plant comprising complex and diverse range of equipment operating 24/7/365 in a stop and starting regime.



Primary role for this position is Electrical Maintenance. Covering for example: Switchgear 110v - 6.6KV, transformers, motors / actuators, lighting, power distribution panels, generators (H2 cooled), ATEX equipment, EMF regs familiarity etc.



This role may be required to provide cover for the other team members on a short term basis from time to time, for operational / holiday cover reasons



This role is required to ensure that health, safety and environmental standards are maintained by providing direct supervision of work activities and contract staff, carrying out the delegate person responsibility to assist in ensuring site sustains compliance with Company policy and procedures and legislative requirements during the planning and delivery of works on site.



Develop, communicate, and implement complex and multiple task plans, including resource management and scheduling. Use of SAP for work orders, stock control and spares ordering will be essential.



Capable of developing the technical specification and delivery of lower value contracts, monitoring performance and developing action plans for review by the Mechanical Engineer.



Executes routine and non-routine maintenance activities in accordance with agreed procedures and operational requirements to ensure plant is operating safely, effectively and efficiently. Ensures safe working practices and procedures are adhered to within the work area.



Carry out first line maintenance activities, with response to emergency / unscheduled situations in the event of abnormal incidents in order to protect plant and personnel ensuring compliancy with safety and environmental policies.



Investigates complex technical problems relating to critical plant, identifies, diagnose and reports defects within the plant utilising the Maintenance Management system (SAP). Defects are resolved whilst maintaining station performance and meeting operational targets by returning plant to normal operating service.



Preparing work method statements, risk assessment and / or plant operating instructions ensuring the required level of maintenance to asset is achieved and records maintained, including the preparation of work orders; ordering spares, completing risk assessments and identification of resources.



Adopt technical lead role where technical specialist in area of work carried out, in accordance with requests from the Electrical Engineer.



Provides Service Support function to the Operations department and ensures defects and status of any maintenance activity is effectively communicated to the shift teams.



Our client a combined cycle natural gas power station in Norfolk, UK who are currently undergoing a major upgrade and overhaul.



