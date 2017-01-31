Electrical Maintenance Engineer

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 5:14am
About the Role:Our client design, engineer, build and install FPSO's for clients within the global energy industry. They are currently looking for an Electrical Engineer to provide Electrical Maintenance Support to one on their FPSO's.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Acting as the onshore focal point for matters electrical.
Providing support to offshore installations for all electrical high and low voltage maintenance requirements.
Making cost effective decisions with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.
Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.
Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.
Raising modification requests, and, reviewing technical content of modification requests raised by offshore.
Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors attending offshore.
Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.
Assessing and issuing authorization certificates to offshore electrical personnel.
The development and review of operational procedures and manuals
Asset Safety & Operational Plans
Emergency Response Duties
REQUIREMENTS
Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Chartered Engineer or working towards accreditation
Oil and Gas UK medical
Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET
Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category
Electrical Engineering Jobs
Salary
£60000 to £65000 Per year
Apply
Job ID
523583