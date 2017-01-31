Electrical Maintenance Engineer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £60000 to £65000 Per year

Job ID 523583

Our client design, engineer, build and install FPSO's for clients within the global energy industry. They are currently looking for an Electrical Engineer to provide Electrical Maintenance Support to one on their FPSO's.RESPONSIBILITIESActing as the onshore focal point for matters electrical.Providing support to offshore installations for all electrical high and low voltage maintenance requirements.Making cost effective decisions with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.Raising modification requests, and, reviewing technical content of modification requests raised by offshore.Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors attending offshore.Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.Assessing and issuing authorization certificates to offshore electrical personnel.The development and review of operational procedures and manualsAsset Safety & Operational PlansEmergency Response DutiesREQUIREMENTSDegree in Electrical Engineering or equivalentChartered Engineer or working towards accreditationOil and Gas UK medicalCombined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUETMinimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)