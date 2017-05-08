Electrical Field Engineer Job

Company Energy Jobline

Location Egypt

About the Role:

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Document Control

Job ID 560340

Requisition ID: 182801- Internal Candidate Under Consideration: No- Relocation Authorized: None- Project No.: 26008 crl- Grade: 26The Electrical Field Engineer is responsible for electrical field construction and installation activities including U/G duct bank and A/G raceway installation, cable installation, electrical equipment installation and terminations. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:1. Determine manpower, tools, equipment, and material requirements for electrical craft2. Order materials. Write material with draw requests. Perform material take offs.3. Review work accomplished4. Monitor actual work performance compared to the project budget and schedule5. Coordinate activities with other disciplines and clients' resident representative as instructed by construction management6. Ensure the most current design documentation is being utilized to complete activities7. Provide leadership for the safety, accident prevention, and fire prevention programs on the project8. Use Bechtel software to manage data and document deliverable requirements9. Develop work packages10. Report quantities11. Inspect installation quality12. Candidates with Electrical Installation in Hazardous Area experience and certifications will be given preference.This position is based in Alexandria and applicants must already possess the right to live and work in Egypt. This is a national contract position and the successful applicant will be employed by a third party company to provide services to BechtelBOPS Guidelines include the minimum time that you need to be in your current position before applying to a new position. Please refer to the Guidelines and ensure you meet the minimum requirements.