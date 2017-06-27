Electrical Engineer - Wind Turbines

About the Role:
On behalf of one of my large renewable clients I am looking for an electrical engineer to work in office to plan, execute and co-ordinate the electrical packages of a new UK based Wind Farm, with a particular focus on WTG (Wind Turbine Generators).
The candidate will be office based (occasional site visits) and place a large role in the execution of the construction, input of electrical packages, liaising with the manufactures/contractors and providing support to all electrical phases of the project.
To be considered you must have experience of:
* Large electrical engineering projects/packages
* Assessing documentation
* Executing plans / projects from an office based role
* Working on substations / cables projects
* WTG knowledge and experience (Siemens / Vestas / Nordex )
* Interfacing with contractors while assessing progress and reports
* Good understanding of commissioning WTG
* Producing reports to senior management teams
* Good Site knowledge
If interested please get in touch on 0141 212 8600, or send an up to date CV .
Location: London
Role: Electrical Engineer
Positon: 12 Month Contract
Rate: Competitive