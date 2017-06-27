Electrical Engineer - Wind Turbines

Company Vivid Resourcing

On behalf of one of my large renewable clients I am looking for an electrical engineer to work in office to plan, execute and co-ordinate the electrical packages of a new UK based Wind Farm, with a particular focus on WTG (Wind Turbine Generators).

The candidate will be office based (occasional site visits) and place a large role in the execution of the construction, input of electrical packages, liaising with the manufactures/contractors and providing support to all electrical phases of the project.

To be considered you must have experience of:

* Large electrical engineering projects/packages* Assessing documentation* Executing plans / projects from an office based role* Working on substations / cables projects* WTG knowledge and experience (Siemens / Vestas / Nordex )* Interfacing with contractors while assessing progress and reports* Good understanding of commissioning WTG* Producing reports to senior management teams* Good Site knowledge

