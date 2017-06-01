Company Orion Group

Location Netherlands,Europe

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Electrical Engineer, based in Utrecht Holland



Responsibilities will include:

Independently perform engineering tasks to completion that may include a variety of complex features, conflicting design requirements and the need to coordinate the work of others.

Work within the day to day QA requirements and procedures of the Company

Develop electrical concept designs based on the system specifications for the project and in collaboration with the mechatronic project team.

Detailed electrical design and drawings of the of AGV (automatic guided vehicle) and its components by using Eplan P8

Electrical designing and drawing of infrastructure components

Select new electrical components from the market to apply to technical solutions

Delivery of electrical schematics and BOM to support both purchasing and assembly

Prepare reports and design calculations, and assist with control of aspects of engineering projects with regard to technical matters

Develop electrical acceptance test plans and acceptance criteria for the assembly department or suppliers.

Compile work instructions for assembly and service technicians.

Ensure that all designs and specifications are peer reviewed, and participate in checking the documentation of others.

Support engineering projects, products and equipment as required

Proactively manages technical electrical risk throughout a project.

Support the supply chain in assessing and qualifying new suppliers, materials and products



Qualifications/Experience

HBO level in engineering or a demonstrated equivalent level of competence is required

Significant experience in a similar environment or field

Experience of electrical designing equipment is essential

Relevant experience working on machinery and/or industrial automation is preferred



Skills

Ability to read, analyzes, and interprets general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations

Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public.

Reasonable level of written and spoken English is required, and a good level of spoken and written German would be advantageous

Complete knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and, PeopleSoft, as well as working knowledge of Eplan P8.



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914425







Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

