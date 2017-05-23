Company G2 Recruitment

A client of mine, who works in the renewable energy sector, is urgently looking for a new Electrical Engineer to assist with ongoing work a new Purchase order they have had.

You will work with Team Deliverables in line with the overall program need.

Key skills

-Experience with Power plant cabling/Electrical machines and MCC Variable speeds

-Electrical fans

-Conveyors or material handling systems

-5 years of experience in an Electrical Engineer capacity

Bonus

-Turbine generator experience

-Mtech experience

-Harmonics

My client can offer flewxible work times and 40 hours a week. If you are interested please send your CV ASAP.

