About the Role:
A client of mine, who works in the renewable energy sector, is urgently looking for a new Electrical Engineer to assist with ongoing work a new Purchase order they have had.
You will work with Team Deliverables in line with the overall program need.
Key skills
-Experience with Power plant cabling/Electrical machines and MCC Variable speeds
-Electrical fans
-Conveyors or material handling systems
-5 years of experience in an Electrical Engineer capacity
Bonus
-Turbine generator experience
-Mtech experience
-Harmonics
My client can offer flewxible work times and 40 hours a week. If you are interested please send your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry