About the Role:
The position on offer is for a permanent Electrical Engineer. The desirable candidate will have the following characteristics;
* 4-8 years experience in the building services sector
* data centre project experience
* technical skills such as AutoCAD and Revit
* passion for design
* Electrical Engineering qualification
* full working rights in Australia
Apply now as this opportunity will not be available for too long. Its a permanent position with a competitive salary and in a prime location. If this sounds more like a friend of yours feel free to follow the advert.