Company G2 Recruitment

Location Poole,Dorset,England

About the Role:

My engineering company based in Poole urgently requires an Electrical engineer on a 2 month contract.

The successful candidate must have experience with electrical design within a naval electrical systems environment.

If you're interested in this position please email me your updated CV, minimum required hourly rate and your availability to interview/start.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

