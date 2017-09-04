Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Charenton-le-Pont

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for an Electrical Engineer to support development of projects for the Paris Office for projects in Oil, Gas and Chemicals industry. The role will be for a permanent hiring.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electronics Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 615832

* Report to the Lead Electrical Engineer* Execute assigned work in accordance with applicable contract procedures, codes and standards* Prepare / develop single line diagrams and functional diagrams* Carry out electrical system studies* Prepare electrical job specifications and data-sheets* Prepare material requisitions for electrical equipment and perform technical bid evaluations as per relevant practices* Review suppliers, drawings and documentation as per relevant practices* Perform power cable sizing calculations* Ensure timely production of deliverables* Perform site surveys and prepare relevant reports