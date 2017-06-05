Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for an Electrical Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750MW (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Design and develop Key Electrical Drawings & Documents i.e. Standards & Specifications, Single Line Diagrams, Electrical System Studies report (e.g. short circuit load flow, equipment sizing calculation, etc.)* Review and approve all electrical drawings / documents and check the design quality and technical accuracy on assigned project* Prepare material requisitions for electrical equipment, technical bid evaluations, and review suppliers' documents* Attend Factory Acceptance Test (FAT's) and Site Acceptance Test (SAT's) for electrical equipment on assigned project* Assist the electrical designers with the preparation of electrical drawings* Review, comment, and input the project schedule* Provide information to project cost estimate (e.g. manpower and man-hour required for execution of work)* Site checking and verification* Prepare specification for electrical installation and test procedures* Construction supervision, testing, and commissioning support

* Bachelor in Electrical Engineering with at least 3 years of experience for Junior position and 7 years of experience for Senior position in Refinery Petrochemical / Chemical / Power / Pharmaceutical Plant Projects* Knowledge of international codes & standards (e.g. IEC, ANSI / IEEE, API, IP15)* Knowledge of electrical power systems and industry accepted electrical engineering software such as ETAP, SKM for Engineer position* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful, and proactive* Possess good interpersonal skills with good written and spoken in English* Flexible approach and able to work under pressure with a can-do attitude and a desire to win* Ability to promote an open and informal communication environment that aims at growing mutual trust and teamwork* Previous experience in Aramco Projects with major Engineering Contractor desirable* AmecFW experience preferred

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

