Electrical Design Engineer

G2 Recruitment
Hampshire,England
Friday, June 9, 2017 - 4:47am

About the Role:

A key client of mine based in Hampshire is urgently looking for an Electrical Design Engineer on a contract basis.

Key skills

-Expert in AutoCAD Electrical Software

-Expert Electrical Schematics, wiring and panel layouts, hands on electrical skills incuding 17th edition

- Knowledge of PLC systems, motors, instrumentation and breakers. Ideally Mitsubishi

Bonus Skills

-Low voltage to high production facility

-Integration work with APU

-Experience in the Automotive/Aerospace industry

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs
£10 to £100 Per hour
